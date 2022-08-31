Jen Shah Says She’s Facing Prison Time Because Of Former Assistant Stuart Smith In Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer

Ever since the conclusion of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s second season, fans have been eagerly waiting for their return. And on September 28th, our Utah snowflakes are taking over Bravo.

The season 3 trailer has finally been released and these girls are delivering everything and more. Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Lisa Barlow all return as full-time Housewives, and the five of them alone are seemingly turning up the heat by themselves. With the departure of Mary M. Cosby, I must admit that I was nervous to see what sort of drama we’d be in store for… but by the looks of the sneak peek — we better buckle up.

The trailer starts off like all Housewives trailers with laughs and smiles before things take a quick left turn. Seemingly still heated from last year’s declaration that she’s slept with half of New York, Meredith is wasting no time before she shares some of the secrets she’s been sitting on as well. Regarding Lisa, Meredith tells Whitney she’s heard that the Vida Tequila owner has performed a few favors herself to get places to pick up her liquor line. And RHOSLC’s honorary bone collector Whitney did what she does best — runs it back to Lisa in front of the entire group.

Oooh. It sure looks like Meredith is clocked in and ready to work. She’s engaging people!

Taking a serious turn, the trailer starts to showcase the continuation of Jen’s legal troubles as she declares her first assistant — who was also the closest to her before the government stopped all communication between the two — Stuart Smith played her. “I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn’t for Stuart,” she said. I find that hard to believe as she has stated publicly on the show and in interviews how close the two were. She even said Stu would do anything for her because he’s that “loyal.” Now he’s the reason you’re facing more than 10 years in prison? I don’t know Jen. We viewers are finding it hard to believe anything you say. Especially after trusting the legal system would play out and clear your name only for you to change your plea to guilty at the last minute.

The show will also feature three new friends of the Housewives — Angie Harrington (who we saw during season 2), Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete. Apparently, Danna presses Jen hard regarding her legal situation as she claims to know someone who used to work for Jen, and now they’re an informant. And during a heated conversation with Jen, Danna can be seen telling her to not get in her face and to be nice — especially if she wants some money on her books.

Well, alright then, newbie. I know Jen wasn’t ready for that read. No one was. The trailer also features snippets of other storylines that will play out this season such as Lisa’s marital problems, Heather’s family dynamic, and Whitney’s abusive upbringing. Another season of thrills — I can’t wait.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]