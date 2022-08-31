Selling The OC’s Alex Hall Says It’s “Shocking” That Fans Are Saying She’s The Villain Of The Show

Selling the OC gave viewers 8 episodes of pure drama. The entire cast, well most of them, pulled their weight and delivered a little bit of comedy, a lot of luxury, and an abundance of shade. If you haven’t started this series yet, you’re surely missing out.

The OC spinoff of Netflix’s Selling Sunset is set right in the heart of Orange County. The show features realtors selling mega-expensive luxury homes and cashing out a large commission while at it. Most of the cast tend to work alone — unless your name is Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose. Those two, a real-estate duo, were the office’s top sellers and also seemed to rub some people the wrong way. Why? Your guess is as good as mine.

Alex Hall, another cast member met with ET recently to dish more about her experience transitioning from realtor to reality tv realtor. “I’m receiving the positive feedback really, really well,” she said. “Not so much the negative. Yeah, I mean, it is what it is. I guess it’s just all part of the package that we signed up for. It’s just been a whirlwind of emotions and it’s been a roller coaster of up and down, up and down, up and down.”

Some of that negative feedback is coming from the viewers of the show who watched Hall really come for Jarvis and Rose — and for what? Most of the cast, except for maybe Austin Victoria, was so set on making these girls out to be the villains, and in my opinion — they flopped hard… and let me tell you why. Hall became the villain in my eyes after she tried to manipulate Brandi Marshall into not liking Rose for no reason — oh, wait, her reasoning is because she didn’t like her. Brandi and rose were both having a productive conversation when she comes in and snatches Brandi away. Who does that? Especially to another grown adult.

Hall also totally flipped the script on Kayla Cardona when she needed her the most. And don’t forget Hall also displayed some questionable behavior with Tyler Stanaland while on the beach too. And lastly, during a group scene when she told Jarvis and Rose they didn’t deserve to be there — which is so odd to me, she really showed her true colors.

And don’t forget, Jarvis and Rose sell $20 million homes making them the top-producing agents in their office. Maybe you could take some notes from them, Hall.

Of course, there’s always a debate regarding if we’re seeing the footage in an accurate light, but for now — all we have to go off of is the show. And sorry Hall, the only bully I saw was you. “There was never a debate on whether or not I’m the villain, or they’re [Jarvis and Rose] the villain, because we all know the backstory and our reasonings and our intentions,” she said. “And so, to see it unfold that way, with the viewers who just don’t know, and they’re just it for the first time and they don’t know any of the behind the scenes like we did, or we do, I’m really just… it’s shocking. It’s honestly just shocking,” she finished.

After concluding the season, I was happily team Jarvis and Rose. Additionally, Jarvis clears those girls with ease — adding to the list of reasons to love her. I’m interested to see how the cast interact with each other when filming picks up for season 2. Will dynamics shift now that the fans have an invested interest? We will see.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT ALEX HALL IS BEING CALLED THE VILLAIN? IF SO, WHO DO YOU THINK WAS THE REAL VILLAIN OF SELLING THE OC?

[Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix]