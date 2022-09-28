Tyler Stanaland And Brittany Snow Seen Hanging Out Together After Separation Announcement

It’s times like this I wish Brittany Snow was filming Netflix’s reality show Selling The OC with her soon-to-be ex-husband Tyler Stanaland because the roller coaster ride both of them are taking us on has been exhausting, Yet, also very entertaining so I can’t complain.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Selling Sunset spin-off set in Orange County, then you’ve really been missing out on some pretty good reality tv.

The first season featured intense drama between villain Alex Hall and almost everybody. It also showcased the fallout between Tyler, Alex, and Kayla Cardona. All displayed questionable behavior such as giving Tyler a “nosey” on the beach and the other trying to kiss him during a night out.

After the show aired, Alex took shots at Kayla and she of course responded. The drama between these two during season 2 will be like fireworks… I can feel it. Why? Because now that Tyler is on his way to being single, has Alex already tried to make her move? The two were seen hanging out recently and also being kind of touchy with one another. Oh, and don’t forget that was on the day of his divorce announcement to his wife.

Well shortly after that, Tyler and Brittany were seen hanging out, and TMZ reports that it wasn’t just dinner plans these two set out for. They share that the pair were seen grabbing food with their dog and also seemed cheerful during their meetup. Afterward, Tyler headed back to Brittany’s spot and didn’t leave until the next morning… in the same clothes.

Although I’m unsure what exactly is going on between Tyler and Brittany, I so hope cameras are rolling for season 2 of Selling The OC. This storyline absolutely needs to make its way into the show. Especially if this means Tyler will be willing to share a little more about his marriage since the two decided to keep their personal lives separate from the show. Brittany never filmed and I want to know why. Hopefully, season 2 will explore that for us. Fingers crossed!

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT TYLER STAYING THE NIGHT AT BRITTANY’S PLACE AFTER THEIR DIVORCE ANNOUNCEMENT?

[Photo Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images]