Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland Split Following Drama Filled Season Of Selling The OC

In case you’ve been living under a rock and missed it, the Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling The OC, premiered on Netflix last month. And if you did miss it? Stop reading this right now and go binge. Go ahead, I’ll wait. It’s that drama worthy.

Unlike its predecessor, which seems to be mostly focused on which one of the Sunset agents boss-man Jason Oppenheim has or hasn’t dated (looking at you Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishelle Stause, Nicole Young…), the OC is All. About. The. Drama.

And most of the drama has been centered around hotty Tyler Stanaland. When the show aired, Tyler was married to bubbly Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow. Best known for having her nodes removed during a Barton Bella hiatus. Yes. I love those movies. But I digress.

During the show, it was revealed that co-star Kayla Cardona had attempted to kiss said-married man, Tyler. Not once, but twice. And off screen of course. As you do. But at least it happened in front of castmate and fellow OC agent, Polly Brindle, so we’ve got the receipts.

Onscreen, Tyler attempted to downplay their interactions. Off screen, Kayla took him to task stating that she never would have attempted anything if she hadn’t been given a reason. When asked about Brittany’s reaction, Tyler said they were good. That they had trust. Uh-huh. Just exactly how much did you tell her? ‘Cause, I gotta say, as much as I trust my husband, if he put himself in that position twice, I’d have some questions. And don’t even get me started about the “nosey.” That’s a big nopsy for me.

According to People, it looks like now that she’s seen the footage Brittany agrees with me. While sources maintain that the couple had trouble before, the show was the proverbial straw providing the catalyst for the end of their marriage. Regardless of how Tyler attempted to brush off any negativity.

Brittany shared on her Instagram feed that, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.” Can we read between the lines and assume that living Tyler’s authentic life includes getting “noseys” from Alex Hall; and fending off kisses after late nights, dancing, and lots of drinks? And that Brittany’s does not?

Brittany went on to say, “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.” Okay, they are putting the dog first. That’s just adorable. Someone (or someones) is (are) definitely taking the high road here.

I appreciate the lack of off-screen drama surrounding the end of a marriage. Whatever the reason, it’s still sad. That being said, I am totally here for the drama that is sure to come from this fall-out between Tyler‘s co-stars, who have no such restraint. Time to pop some corn.

[Photo Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images]