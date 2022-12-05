Selling The OC’s Alex Hall Gives An Update On Her Relationship With Tyler Stanaland

It’s been a minute since Selling The OC stars Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland have been in the headlines following their messy season on the Netflix reality show. Fans jumped on Alex and Tyler after both displayed hypocritical behavior during the season’s premiere. Tyler, who was married to actress Brittany Snow, announced his split from the star shortly after the season’s conclusion. Right after, Tyler could be seen hanging out with Alex in public and getting pretty touchy. But, if you’ve seen the show, this is no shocker to you. Tyler and Alex have displayed some of the weirdest behavior among anyone on the cast. After public “noseys” on the beach, these two showing affection seems just to be par for the course.

Now, Alex is updating fans on where she currently stands with her Selling The OC co-star.

“I think people really want to hold onto that idea that there’s something there between Tyler and [I]. I mean, at this point, we’re just friends, so there’s nothing more to it,” she told People .

“We were literally at our favorite sushi restaurant right by the office and somebody snapped a picture on their iPhone of us. And we were out with more than just us,” she explained. Even sharing that his “friends” were there because he was “going through a really, really hard time.”

Before the season aired, Tyler spoke publicly about why his wife wouldn’t be featured on the new series. Because they were newlyweds, the realtor said he wanted to do something just for him. Brittany, being a huge actress starring in movies like Pitch Perfect, already had an established career. Selling The OC would be something Tyler set out to do just for himself.

RELATED: Tyler Stanaland Out With Alex Hall Day of Divorce Announcement From Brittany Snow

According to Page Six, an insider close to the situation shared, “Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show. That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.” Oof. Even juicier is that a second source claimed, “The show basically destroyed their marriage. Brittany was not happy with what she saw.”

Following the couple’s divorce announcement, rumors started to swirl that maybe Alex and Tyler’s close relationship played a role in their split. But Alex assures viewers that’s not the case. “I don’t think that mine and Tyler’s friendship had any contribution to his divorce,” Alex stated. “Tyler is a grown man and Brittany is a grown woman.” I hope that Netflix already has cameras up and rolling for the second season of the OC spinoff. This will definitely be an intense storyline fans deserve to see… and I’m ready for it.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ALEX’S STATEMENTS? DO YOU THINK SHE HAD ANYTHING TO DO WITH TYLER AND BRITTANY’S SPLIT?

[Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix]