Selling The OC Star Kayla Cardona SaysTyler Stanaland Gave Her A Reason To Try And Kiss Him

During the first season of Selling the OC, things got heated between Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland after Kayla tried to kiss him during one of their nights out. The agents started to gossip and before you know it, Kayla was on the outs with most of the women in the office.

Although we didn’t get to see that exact moment play out on the show, it was very much a focal part of the show’s storyline. Tyler, who’s married to actress Brittany Snow, made it clear that the behavior was unacceptable and that he’d have to distance himself from Kayla moving forward. After saying that he’s unsure what would lead Kayla to make this sort of move, Kayla is firing back adding that he may not be as innocent as he’s putting on.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kayla revealed that she only shoots her shot if the ball is passed to her. “I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirted with back,” she said. “If I know that someone is definitely not interested — I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason.” I’m glad Kayla had a space to be able to say this because it wasn’t shown on the show. Even though Tyler is married, it makes a little more sense now knowing that Kayla felt there were some sparks flying between the two.

“I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened,” she continued. Kayla faced a lot of backlash from her co-stars regarding her actions. Polly Brindle, who was open about her previous marriage, spoke about her disdain for unfaithfulness in relationships seeing that she’s experienced that hurt before — and she was sure to let Kayla and the rest of the agents know how she felt.

Alex Hall, who also displayed some questionable behavior when she gave Tyler a “nosey” at the beach seemed to get let off the hook easily by the rest of the cast. Despite some saying the situations are totally different, I still think both could be a line crossed being that Tyler is married. And Tyler, out of respect for his wife, should have stopped both women well before it could even reach this point. However, my feelings clearly don’t matter as Kayla continued the rest of the season on the outs and tried her hardest to right her wrongs with the rest of the group. Alex Rose tried to come to Kayla’s defense in the last episode noting that Alex Hall has done the same thing but the rest of the ladies, Tyler included, didn’t want to hear it. But the viewers hear and see you, Rose. At least I do.

