Bethenny Frankel Says Meghan Markle Is Like A Real Housewives Alum Who Can’t Let Go

Listen, I typically enjoy Bethenny Frankel from the Real Housewives of New York. I think she’s quick-witted, unafraid to challenge her cast members, and understands her assignment. But her recent comments about former royal family member Meghan Markle rubbed me the wrong way.

On a recent episode of her podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel”, she slams the actress for continuing to speak about her issues with her royal family members. “She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant,” Bethenny said. “… when you … want to separate from the Housewives. ‘It was toxic, I don’t want to be part of the drama,’ or whatever the Housewife says. … then … for the next five years, always talking about the very thing you’re trying to extricate yourself from.”

I understand the point she’s trying to make, however, the two can’t be equated in my eyes. One is a produced television show and the other is one’s actual life. On top of that, Meghan is literally married to Prince Harry and has children with the man. To advise her to simply let that go and stop talking about it is unfair to say and not realistic in the slightest.

Bethenny, who must have had prior experience living as a royal, carried on adding, “When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. You learned something, you said it, we heard you. … and [still] in every single interview you do you’re talking about the royal family. Let it go Elsa. Move forward. Create change in the future.”

Bethenny’s comments come after Meghan spoke in an interview about her experience with the British tabloids and how she addressed their alleged racist media coverage of her and her children. “It is good for people to know that racism exists everywhere, but that’s not something we’re surprised by. Like, if you tell me that racism exists in the royal family, I’m not bowled over with shock,” Bethenny finished.

Meghan should continue speaking about her treatment as a woman of color inside one of the world’s most elite family structures if she so chooses to. No one, not even Bethenny, really has a place to tell Meghan or Harry to get over the problematic and hurtful behavior that they have allegedly experienced at the hands of members of the institution.

Kudos to you, Meghan — and continue to speak whenever you want to. I’m certain a former reality star can’t even begin to understand the depths of what you and your family have gone through.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH BETHENNY THAT MEGHAN MARKLE IS LIKE AN EX-HOUSEWIFE?

[Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images]