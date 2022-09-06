New Selling Sunset Star Nicole Young Previously Dated Jason Oppenheim

For better or worse, Season 6 of Selling Sunset is shaking it up. Christine Quinn is off the show and Nicole Young will be filling her red-bottomed shoes. Nicole was originally cast for Season 1 of the show, but “got cold feet” just before filming began.

Nicole previously revealed that talking to Mary Fitzgerald gave her the newfound confidence to join the Netflix series for the sixth season. These two women have plenty in common, including former relationships with their superior, Jason Oppenheim. I really do not understand how this keeps happening.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Amanza Smith revealed that Nicole dated Jason 10 years ago. “She was the first,” Amanza claimed.

Said Amanza, “I’ve known her for 10 years and she’s amazing. She’s not new to me. I’m just very glad that she’s finally on the show with us and we get to spend more time with her in the office because I adore Nicole. She’s known my kids since they were babies.”

Amanza added that Nicole is “really good at what she does.” She claimed, “She sells a ton of real estate … I think everyone will love her. She’s a pretty straight shooter … I think she’ll have an opinion.”

Amanza claimed she doesn’t know the other Selling Sunset newcomer, Bre Tiesi, very well, though she seems to fit in with everyone’s fashion game.

“Everybody’s hairstyles are coming in super edgy and cool [this season],” Amanza revealed. “More real estate, more beautiful homes, great fashion … and then hopefully I can steer clear from the drama. I’ve also learned to accept that sometimes you just can’t avoid it.” Especially if you want to compete with the Selling The OC hype.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset featured Jason’s in-house relationship with another realtor, Chrishell Stause. Jason and Chrishell were rumored to be together for months while Season 4 was streaming. While snippets of their relationship were shown on the show, their break-up took place off camera. A completely lackluster arc, if you ask me.

Chrishell is now dating Australian singer GFlip, and our only remaining source of drama, Christine, has walked. Hopefully, Nicole and Bre came prepared to stir the pot before everything else goes stale.

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]