Brooks Marks Slammed By Broadway Star For Going On Instagram Live During Her Performance

A wise woman once said, “Money can’t buy you class. ” Unfortunately, our favorite Bravolebrities (and their children) repeatedly prove that to be true. Apparently, Meredith Marks’ son, Brooks Marks, didn’t get the memo that when you’re watching a Broadway performer live on stage, that’s not the appropriate time to go on Instagram Live. However, according to a report from Page Six, Brooks did just that. And now, he’s getting dragged by the performer for his major lack of etiquette.

Jessica Vosk, a Broadway star, was performing live when an audience member started broadcasting live from their Instagram. Surprisingly, it was the 23-year-old fashion-designing son of a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star. When the singer caught wind of what happened, she took to social media to teach him a lesson in theatre etiquette.

“Really glad to hear your skincare routine but please don’t go full-voiced live while someone is performing for you. It’s kind of s–tty as the singer. Thx boo,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a screen-recorded video of his Instagram Live.

In the video, you can hear Brooks yapping about his skincare routine to a small audience of RHOSLC fans. Meanwhile, Jessica is on stage, singing her heart out.

“My skincare routine is Peter Thomas Roth and Amanda Caroline skincare, that’s all you need to know,” Brooks explains in the video.

Then, another fan asked him, “Will you send Jen [Shah] a tracksuit when she’s incarcerated?”

Brooks replied, “Jen already has a tracksuit.”

Now, it’s not unusual to pull your phone out at a concert, but it’s evident that this is not that type of concert. And it’s unclear why this meaningful discussion about skincare and tracksuits couldn’t wait until after the performance. Not only is it extremely rude to the peformer on stage, but think about the other people who paid to see the show. Imagine trying to listen to Jessica sing, but instead, you’re hearing Brooks talk about his Peter Thomas Roth regimen. This is exactly why Jessica and her Twitter followers came online and dragged Brooks for his disrespectful antics.

“This is so rude I can’t even believe it,” a follower wrote to Jessica in response to the video. “Laughably so,” she replied.

Brooks hasn’t yet responded to the online criticism, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for his forthcoming Notes app apology.

[Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage]