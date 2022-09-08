Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Went To Sleep Crying Over Mean Comments After Announcing Split From Jarrette Jones

If there is one rule that reality stars should follow on social media, it’s “don’t read the comments.” Unfortunately for Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely, she learned the hard way. Both she and husband Jarrette Jones, who wed on the popular Netflix dating show, recently announced their split after one year of marriage.

As reported by People, Iyanna went on her podcast, Feel in the Blank, to revealed the reaction she received on social media. Said Iyanna, “I should’ve [done] what Jarrette did and turned off the comments to begin with. But I just couldn’t help myself, and by the end of that day, I went to sleep crying.”

She then called the response from fans “overwhelming.” Iyanna noted, “[People] are so mean. It’s making assumptions about people that you don’t know. And then, still, the annoying part of basing their opinions on our combined screen time of a 10-episode show, and using whatever excuse that is to explain a year-and-a-half relationship.”

Iyanna concluded, “After that day, though, I learned my lesson. I turned off all of my notifications and I’ve been fine ever since.” The comments on her post are still off.

As for her female counterparts from the show, both Danielle Ruhl and Deepti Vempati have shown her plenty of support. Iyanna shared, “I went out with the whole crew. This is good. I have friends now, a lot of support. It’s mainly just the criticism that’s annoying.”

Jarrette and Iyanna announced their split on August 17th via an Instagram post. They wrote in part, “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best. We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love.” They ended the statement with, “We don’t regret a single thing!”

But the couple will no doubt face more criticism when they are featured on Love Is Blind’s latest spin-off, Love Is Blind: After The Altar. A clip from the show features Jarrette saying, “Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that’s a lie.” Iyanna questions, “Is this a mistake that we made? Or, is it something that should be fought for?”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]