A Love Is Blind Spin-Off Show Is On The Way

For those of you Love Is Blind fans, I have good news. Season 3 is coming later this year and season 4 is currently being filmed in Seattle. But Netflix just announced they are giving us even more!

As reported by People, Love Is Blind: After The Altar will drop on September 16th. The series will be an update on all the couples from season 2. While only two ended up married and are now splitting up, the show will still feature the rest of the cast and how their lives have unfolded since filming.

In the teaser, the cast explores their different relationship struggles. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are at a cross roads in their marriage. Jarrette explains, “Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that’s a lie.” Iyanna stated in a conversation with Jarrette, “My parents know everything.” To which Jarrette responded, “I made my bed, now I’ve gotta lay in it.” Iyanna added,”Is this a mistake that we made? Or, is it something that should be fought for?”

We obviously know that they now answered that question, but I will be curious to see how they came to the decision. The couple recently announced they are splitting up after a year of married life.

As for fan fav Deepti Vempati, she’s unsure about her budding relationship with Kyle Abrams. The two ended the season with different partners in their breakups, but came together after filming. They posted pictures hanging out together and teased a relationship on TikTok.

Deepti revealed in a clip, “I just wanna be around him all the time.” But castmate and friend Danielle Ruhl sheds light on why the two are waffling on moving forward. “After Shake [Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee], she doesn’t deserve to go through that heartbreak again,” Danielle notes.

Shaina Hurley, who has since gotten married, is still on bad terms with Natalie Lee. During the season, the two were friendly, but Natalie later found out that Shaina was allegedly going behind her back to sabotage her relationship with Shayne Jansen. Shayne connected with both of them in the pods, but ultimately proposed to Natalie. Natalie said “I don’t” after a big blow up the night before their wedding. Since filming, the two seemed to have worked things out but are no longer dating.

Kyle shared in the trailer that “behind the scenes, Natalie can be an instigator.” Then Shaina claims Natalie is “still trying to tear me down while I’ve done nothing to her.”

Despite also breaking up before walking down the aisle, Mallory Zapata and Salvador “Sal” Perez will be featured, too. Sal ends up dating someone new, and Mallory doesn’t take it well when she sees him kissing another woman. “It’s just hard,” Mallory laments.

[Photo Credit: Netflix]