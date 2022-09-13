Jason Oppenheim Says The Agents On Selling The OC “Don’t All Like Each Other”

Selling Sunset and Selling The OC have literally taken reality tv fans back to the basics. Think classic shows that made us fall in love with the genre like The Hills and the early days of the Real Housewives. There’s drama, drama, and oh, more drama. The OC bunch came out the gate swinging and holding nothing back. In just 8 episodes they gave us storyline after storyline, fight after fight, and a lot of Fendi.

The Selling Sunset franchise features a bunch of different real estate agents working for The Oppenheim Group in either West Hollywood or Newport Beach (otherwise known as Orange County). They sell very pricey luxury homes, they date, they go out on the town, and yes, they fight just a little. Jason Oppenheim, the president and founder of The O Group leads the team of agents and because of that, he’s spent a lot of time with them up close and personal. He revealed to People that the OC set of agents “don’t all like each other.”

This is groundbreaking, Jason. I mean, really though. Anyone whose watched the new series, they know that this crew clearly does not get along. And if you’ve been following the show in the media lately, then you’ve also seen all the shots they’ve been taking at each other — specifically Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona. Let’s just say… I don’t think those two will be going out for drinks any time soon.

Like most reality shows, the cast is mixed a little with people that have known each other for years, and people that have met each other just the other week. With that, there’s bound to be some tension. “I think there’s just a lot more drama and interpersonal issues between the agents. They find themselves in an office working together, but I don’t know if they necessarily would’ve chosen each other as friends,” Jason said.

One of the major differences between the OC cast and the West Hollywood crew is that the spin-off series features a mix of girls and guys on the show. Jason added that he likes this mix-up because he enjoys “filming with the guys a lot.” He also stated that the two groups of agents are very different but the “OC team likes to go out.”

We know that’s true based on some of the drama that took place on the show. And the drama going on off the show right now. Either way, they’re delivering and that’s exactly what I want to see.

