Jason Oppenheim Reacts To Christine Quinn Leaving Selling Sunset Ahead Of Season 6

After being accused of bribing her clients, Christine Quinn announced her exit from Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim Group. More recently, she decided to leave the Netflix show altogether.

The news of Christine’s exit from the brokerage firm and the reality show wasn’t shocking. Christine had been calling out her costars and Selling Sunset’s producer for their various shortcomings when it came to making good television.

“I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment,” Christine boasted in recent months. She claimed that Selling Sunset is “avidly scripted” despite being categorized as a reality series. “No doubt about that,” she said. “I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’”

It seems that bringing the drama is paying off, too. According to Christine, she has been in talks with Hulu about a new series since wrapping Season 5 of Selling Sunset.

In an interview with TMZ reported by Page Six, Jason Oppenheim gave his thoughts on Christine’s exit. He shared that he has “zero concerns” for Christine adding, “I always follow my agents’ leads, and I always want them to do what’s best for them. I know she’s starting her thing, and I’ve supported her in that.”

There is no word yet on whether Christine has fully locked in a special with Hulu. When she announced her exit from Selling Sunset, there was also mention of Christine joining runways in “New York, Milan, and Paris.” This woman has options!

Jason added that he would “never question” his former co-star’s “decision on [her] professional endeavors.” He said, “I always think [my agents] are capable of making their own decisions. I’ll advise and support, but I would never get upset at anyone for leaving.”

Jason went on to sing the praises of the two new “real strong women” joining the Season 6 cast, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. He called them “strong personalities” and explained, “I have zero concerns about Seasons 6 and 7 being the best. … I don’t want to use the word ‘villain,’ but I think there’s gonna be interesting dynamics.”

