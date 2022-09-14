Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant

Kandi Burruss’ cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, has been allegedly shot during a run-in at Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta.

According to People, there was an argument that went down at the popular hang-out that quickly turned life-threatening. Due to Kandi’s notoriety gained through years of being a powerhouse in the music industry, and a fan favorite of Real Housewives of Atlanta, she found success in opening several restaurants across the ATL. Blaze Steak and Seafood is an upscale eatery that is owned with husband Todd Tucker.

Reports allege that a shooting occurred as a result of two Blaze employees’ verbal altercation. What the argument was about has not been shared, but what is known is that Chef Melvin suffered a gunshot to his arm. The employee that did the shooting has not been identified and allegedly fled the scene immediately after the assault. Atlanta Police are currently on the hunt for the assailant.

It was at one of Kandi’s other restaurants, Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine, that we got to know Melvin. He appeared on Kandi’s RHOA spinoff, Kandi & the Gang, earlier this year. We learned then that Melvin has strong ties to the whole family– he is extremely tight with Kandi, close with his grandmother, Aunt Bertha, and shared an apartment with his cousin Patrick Dallas, which were all featured on the hit show.

Back in 2020, a patron actually entered Kandi’s OLG restaurant and shot another guest out of nowhere, also causing harm to two others. Thankfully, the injuries were not life-threatening, and all victims eventually recovered. The same seems to be the case for Chef Melvin, who took to social media to share photos of his injury which appears to be alleviated at this point.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]