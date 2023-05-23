Marlo Hampton Slams Kandi Burruss: ‘Pay Attention to How She Looks at Everyone’

We know the Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a house divided for some time, and if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you already know that.

The feud between Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss isn’t new to viewers. We’ve watched them go back and forth since Season 14 — where Marlo referred to Kandi as a “ho” and took several shots at her marriage to Todd Tucker. Not only that, but she also claimed Kandi (the international Grammy award-winning writer) was only known in Atlanta — essentially knocking her street cred.

As most know, Kandi is stingy with her love, so hoping for a reunion between these two may be a bit of a stretch. However, based on Marlo’s recent comments on Watch What Happens Live, Kandi’s friendship isn’t high on her priority list either.

Marlo thinks the cast protects Kandi

In late 2022, reports began to swirl, alleging that Kandi’s cousin, Melvin, was shot in the arm during a verbal altercation at one of her restaurants. In September, Kandi gave her fans an update regarding his health.

“He’s getting through it, so since he’s okay, I’m okay. If he wouldn’t have been okay, I wouldn’t have been okay, you know what I mean?” Kandi said. “Obviously, he’s uncomfortable. But [the bullet] didn’t hit anything that won’t heal,” she continued. “He’s at home, he’s healing. He’s fine. I mean, he’s not fine but he’s [okay].”

While filming for Season 15, Kandi and Todd have kept the shooting situation under wraps and cited legal concerns as their reason for not talking about it on camera. However, not all of the Housewives agree with her stance.

In response to Andy Cohen asking Marlo if there were any sticky situations involving Kandi that cast members have been too scared to bring up, the Real Housewives fashionista stated, “Everything.”

“It’s so much. It’s what Kandi wants to come up,” she continued. “If she doesn’t want it to come up, just pay attention to how she looks at everyone. Or how everyone is scared to say it or they get to mumbling,” she finished.

The current cast does have quite a few newbies in the mix. From Sanya Richards-Ross to Drew Sidora, it makes sense why some of the new Housewives are afraid to ruffle Kandi’s feathers since she’s the longest-running Housewife in the franchise’s history. But as a viewer, I don’t care about Kandi’s status. I need to see her activated. And if the rookies can’t give us that, they can get the boot too.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

