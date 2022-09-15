Gleb Savchenko And Shangela Open Up About Their Historic Dancing With The Stars Pairing Ahead Of Season 31

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars made history by teaming up JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson as the first same-sex pair to compete on the show. For season 31, the show is making history again. This time, they’ve assembled their first all-male pairing. Gleb Savchenko will compete with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela. People covered the historic pairing, and ahead of the season 31 premiere, the two opened up about what it means to be the first ever all-male pair on Dancing with the Stars.

“We’re changing the world, and I love it,” Gleb said about the cast announcement. “It’s all about positive energy, all about love, and we’re just going to have a lot of fun, learn to tango, learn all the ballroom steps.”

Gleb is bringing plenty of positive energy to this season. He was all in when he found out that his partner would be Shangela this year. He reflected on the moment, saying, “I was like, ‘Sign me in. I’m going to live my best life.'”

Shangela is equally as excited about the opportunity. The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and We’re Here co-host said his jaw was “literally on the floor” when he got the call to compete on DWTS.

“To be on Dancing with the Stars and growing up and just always loving dance, and then now to have this amazing platform to compete and do something, I’m living my best life, like Gleb,” Shangela said.

No matter where they place in the competition, Shangela and Gleb both recognize the importance of having this type of visibility on such a prominent television show. Of course, there’s a lot of drag being celebrated on TV today, but to bring it to a mainstream show like Dancing with the Stars is major — especially considering that this season will stream live on Disney+.

“I’m the first person to ever be able to compete in drag on Dancing with the Stars in the history of the show here, so I hope that we show people that it’s all about the heart and soul of who you are as a person,” Shangela said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s two men dancing together, if it’s a man or a drag entertainer like myself dancing together. It’s about the spirit of dance and the fun, and the ability to connect and to learn more about other people’s worlds.”

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]