Teresa Giudice Joins Season 31 Of Dancing With The Stars Along With Bachelorette Star Gabby Windey, Actress Selma Blair, And More

Page Six reported that the complete cast list for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars was announced on Good Morning America. There were quite a few surprises on the list, including an unexpected Real Housewife and one of Charlie’s Angels. Let’s see who is ready to set the ballroom on fire in hopes of winning the mirror ball!

Season 6 American Idol champ Jordin Sparks is hitting the ballroom with Brandon Armstrong. Brandon is a newlywed, having recently married Brylee Ivers.

Country singer Jessie James Decker, who is married to former NFL player Eric Decker, will be waltzing with pro Alan Bersten this season. Sasha Farber is dancing with actress Selma Blair this year. Selma, who has multiple sclerosis, has acted in Cruel Intentions, and Legally Blonde.

Season 30 of DWTS featured the first same-sex couple: pro Jenna Johnson and contestant JoJo Siwa. Now the first ever drag queen competitor, Shangela, will be paired with male dancer Gleb Savchenko. Shangela stars on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has signed on for Season 31 after declining to appear on the show in 2016. Teresa got hitched to Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. She also launched a new podcast, titled Namaste B$tches.

Teresa, who is partnered with Pasha Pashkov, is a fierce competitor. She came in third in her first bikini fitness competition, and gave it her all. But Teresa isn’t the first Housewife to cha-cha over to DWTS. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Lisa Vanderpump all competed for the mirror ball, as did Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore.

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino will be dancing with pro Koko Iwasaki. Vinnie knows a thing or two about dancing, as he is a guest performer at Chippendales in Las Vegas. He is following in the spray-tanned shoes of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Wayne Brady, the comedian and host, is paired up with pro Witney Carson. The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star is always entertaining, so you know he will bring it to the DWTS ballroom.

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, who scared fans by teasing his possible retirement after Season 30. Gabby, who was a Denver Broncos cheerleader, is following fellow Bachelorette stars Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who both won the mirror ball during their seasons.

Charlie’s Angels actress Cheryl Ladd will take a spin with pro Louis van Amstel, who is back in the ballroom for the first time since Season 21. Pro Peta Murgatroyd is paired up with Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis. Actor Trevor Donovan, who played LGBTQ+ character Teddy Montgomery on 90210, is dancing with Emma Slater.

Well-known weatherman Sam Champion is dancing with Cheryl Burke, who was also mulling over retiring from DWTS. CODA actor Daniel Durant is paired up with pro Britt Stewart.

Joseph Baena, who is a fitness model and the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is partnered with Daniella Karagach. Daniella took home the mirror ball last season with Iman Shumpert.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is competing against her mother, Heidi D’Amelio. This marks the first time a mother and daughter have competed against each other. Charli is dancing with Mark Ballas. Mark last competed in the ballroom during Season 25. Newlywed pro Artem Chigvintsev, who wed Nikki Bella, is paired with Heidi.

DWTS has moved from ABC to Disney+. All four judges are returning to critique the contestants. This season will also have a dance troupe again.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]