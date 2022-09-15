As the season premiere of Dancing With The Stars quickly approaches, the celebs are moving their feet to some grooving beats hoping to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

When the season 31 cast was announced recently, we saw some familiar names like the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Tik Tok sensation Charli D’Amelio. One of the names some viewers may not have been expecting is Sex and the City actor, Jason Lewis.

When Jason spoke with People, he shared that the only reason he said yes to joining the competition show is because of his soon-to-be wife. “I’d always said no to it because I perceived it as reality TV, and it wasn’t a point of interest,” he said. “This year, when the offer came in, my finaceé asked me to be a little less pigheaded and at least take a look at a show.”

Hey, Jason — don’t shoot reality tv down so quickly. It’s an ever-evolving genre with a huge and loyal fanbase.

After finally watching the show, Jason admitted that once he saw it, he just couldn’t resist. “… I saw [the] first episode she put on the TV, and I was awestruck. It is incredibly beautifully done. The dancers are so talented,” he said.

Jason will be paired up with DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd — to that news, his partner was “very thrilled.” He continued, “She had her short list of people that she really hoped I was going to end up with and Peta was on it. It’s been fun because she’s not only kept me up to speed, but it’s having somebody to share it with who’s really enthusiastic. She’s such a great support. Love you, babe!”

Although Jason doesn’t classify himself as a trained dancer, Peta shared the actor is actually getting along pretty well. “We learned that he’s a little stiff and we need to oil those joints,” she said. “We also learned that he has a great frame. He’s got great lines. His shoulders don’t come up when we are in frames so I was super pleased with that. We just need to get things moving and grooving, that’s for sure.”

As we know, DWTS features different themes for their competitors which Peta thinks will be to Jason’s advantage. “I think Jason has something that other’s won’t, like he can tap into characters with his acting ability so well, so I’m really looking forward to delving into the different types of dances with tango and with the rumbas and stuff like that. I think we can use it to our advantage,” she finished.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE JASON LEWIS ON DWTS? AND WHO ARE ROOTING FOR MOST?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]