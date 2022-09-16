Hannah Ann Sluss Met Boyfriend When He Responded To TikTok She Shared Shading Peter Weber And Hannah Brown

“This is so funny to me,” Hannah Ann said. “We met on TikTok. So, if any of you listening out there are posting some single hot girl videos, keep on doing it, because you might actually meet someone!”

Peter during the season. Obviously, I did not care at all. I thought it was very funny, and I had already known that, so it didn’t matter to me, but I thought it was a funny voiceover to do on TikTok!” She continued, “It was around that time where I posted this one TikTok. I don’t know if you guys remember, it was when Hannah Brown came out with the big bomb that she slept withduring the season. Obviously, I did not care at all. I thought it was very funny, and I had already known that, so it didn’t matter to me, but I thought it was a funny voiceover to do on TikTok!”