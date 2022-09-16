Hannah Ann Sluss Met Boyfriend When He Responded To TikTok She Shared Shading Peter Weber And Hannah Brown

Bachelor Nation first met Hannah Ann Sluss when she competed for the heart and Final Rose of Peter (“Pilot Pete”) Weber on Season 24 of The Bachelor. But those days are far behind her.Hannah Ann has a new boyfriend, Jake Funk, a running back for the L.A. Rams, as reported by the Bachelor Insider.“This is so funny to me,” Hannah Ann said. “We met on TikTok. So, if any of you listening out there are posting some single hot girl videos, keep on doing it, because you might actually meet someone!”She continued, “It was around that time where I posted this one TikTok. I don’t know if you guys remember, it was when Hannah Brown came out with the big bomb that she slept with Peter during the season. Obviously, I did not care at all. I thought it was very funny, and I had already known that, so it didn’t matter to me, but I thought it was a funny voiceover to do on TikTok!”By the way, didn’t Hannah already confess to doing the deed “four times” in the windmill on the overnight date with Peter? Even Pete’s own parents, who were sitting in the front row at the show’s finale, clapped and cheered for their son’s sexual stamina (ick). Old news.That TikTok not only grabbed the attention of Bachelor Nation but also apparently snagged to Jake‘s!
Hannah Ann explained that that's how Jake found her. She said, "So, he messages me, and the best part of it is that he had no idea what the tea was, never even asked me about it until months later. He didn't even care! He wasn't even looking at that, if you know what I mean."So he was just looking at her boobs then? Cool.
[Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images]