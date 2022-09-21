Karen Huger, Candiace Dilliard-Bassett And Wendy Osefo Slam Gizelle Bryant’s Newest Interview Look

She’s reminded us not once, not twice, but three times now that she’s the word on the street… and based on the way some of the Real Housewives of Potomac are slamming Gizelle Bryant’s latest fashion moment… tells me she might be right.

It’s no surprise by now that the stars of RHOP have come for Gizelle’s fashions time and time again. Yes, there have been some very questionable looks in her Bravo catalog but there have also been a few good moments as well. I’m unsure if she has a stylist or consults with anyone on her finished looks before stepping in front of a camera, but either way, we don’t love Gizzy for the fashions. We love her for the MESS she brings to the Potomac streets.

In a new promo for season 7 of RHOP, viewers were able to see one of Gizelle’s newest confessional looks. In it, she sports a pink dress, her signature blonde hairdo, and this time, she decided to spruce it up a little by adding in some very bold and prominent highlights. I didn’t think the look was bad, but you may not want to trust my fashion sense here because some of her co-stars had a lot to say… and I mean, a lot. Plus the season hasn’t even started. Poor Gizelle.

Karen Huger just couldn’t keep the shade to herself which is why we love her. She keeps it real. And this time, she added, “You’ve got to love her, Skunk hair design and all.” Whew. Just when I thought this tweet was going to end with a compliment, she comes hard for the green-eyed bandit straight out the gate.

We know Karen and Gizelle have had their ups and downs throughout the years, but Karen wasn’t the only one with something to say. Candiace Dilliard-Bassett, whose known to go there from time to time added, “I think that the network has a responsibility to step in when our interview looks are criminally offensive. Because, my God today.” And Dr. Wendy Osefo shared, “See, I told y’all this season was going to be a mess.”

Aww. Good thing Gizelle has tough skin because I always tend to feel just a little bad for her when the cast and fans continually come at her regarding her fashion sense. She’s said on the show before that she wears what she wants and what makes her feel good and I think that’s all that matters. For Karen, Candiace, and Wendy — help your girl out from time to time so y’all can slay together. Well, after you all resolve the issues previewed to us in the season 7 trailer, that is.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]