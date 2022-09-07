Sparks Are Flying In The Season 7 Trailer Of Real Housewives Of Potomac

Yes!!! Our favorite Housewives are back and they are BRINGING it! That’s right — the Real Housewives of Potomac is returning to our screens on October 9th and the season 7 trailer obtained by People has me shaking.

Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dilliard-Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, and Ashley Darby are turning up the heat this season… and rightfully so. RHOP has been one of the favorites among the Housewives franchise for the past few years and it’s because their drama reminds us of classic Housewives. The early days. The good days. Along with the returning cast members, Charrisse Jackson Jordan is back in an official “friend-of” role along with newcomer Jacqueline Blake who is introduced to the group by Mia.

As reported earlier this year, Robyn and Juan Dixon have finally received their marriage license and by the looks of the trailer, it seems there may be more for the couple to talk about other than wedding venues. Regarding a marital prenup, Robyn is seen consulting a lawyer asking, “Are there any clauses about infidelity?” Smart call, Robyn. The couple’s relationship has taken center stage since season 1 when Robyn revealed the two were separated due to Juan’s unfaithfulness.

Another husband in the hot seat this season is Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett — who allegedly displayed some shady behavior making ‘wives Ashley and Gizelle uncomfy. Gizelle tells Robyn, “Many a married man have tried me, and I felt like, he was tryin’ to see if I was with it. He’s a sneaky link!” Coming for Candiace’s husband clearly doesn’t sit well with her as the sharpshooter can be seen telling Chris, “Gizelle is dead to me!”

RHOP fans may also remember Ashley announcing her divorce from husband Michael Darby — who has been at the center of controversy for many years — earlier this year and the continuation seems even messier. Ashely revealed the two were looking into buying a home together to which Karen replied, “This ain’t no damn divorce,” and green-eyed bandit Gizelle added, “You don’t buy a house with a man you’re divorcing.”

If the marriage drama doesn’t seem like enough to keep you invested — just wait until you get into this next part.

Things are going DOWN with Wendy and Mia this season. During one of their cast trips, Mia throws a drink in Wendy’s direction to which Wendy can be heard saying, “Crater face bitch!” Yes, Mia! Spice things up for us a little bit. Additionally, Charisse is clocking in this season. She and Karen seem to have multiple run-ins this season… and not in a good way. “What you will NOT do, is f–k with my mother — I will whoop your ass in the mf,” Karen says to Cha-Cha. Ok, Charisse. I know I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing you back full-time. Especially since you have authentic history with most of these ladies prior to the show even airing.

People come for the #RHOP trailer all the time… and now we have it! Season 7 premieres October 9th, get your Happy and Ness by watching the full trailer here: https://t.co/UyMWME1LQf pic.twitter.com/YGmeQs9aUG — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 6, 2022

[Photo Credit: Paul Gilmore/Bravo]