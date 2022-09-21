Kenya Moore, Jamie Lynn Spears, And Other Celebrities Join The New Survival Skills Show, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

What happens when you take a bunch of random celebrities, throw them into some army fatigue, and make them train like they’re joining the military? Well, you get Fox’s brand new reality show, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The network recently announced their new survival skills show, and it sounds unusual but potentially entertaining.

Celebrities competing in a survival skills show isn’t what’s unusual here. In fact, that’s not new territory at all. CBS just tried it with their show Beyond the Edge, and it flopped. However, as People reported, Fox’s show promises to differentiate itself through its militaristic theme. Led by a team of ex-special forces agents, the show promises to put its celebrities through “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.”

The cast consists of a hodge-podge of reality stars, athletes, actors you haven’t thought about in years, and a few people who never miss an opportunity to be on television. One of the most surprising faces in the cast is Jamie Lynn Spears. We all know she desperately needs some good PR after her involvement in her sister’s super-public conservatorship battle, but who would have expected her to land here?

Also slated for the new show is Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. If throwing shade is part of the special forces training, she’ll do great. Other familiar faces from the reality tv universe include Kate Gosselin, Dr. Drew Pinsky, The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown, and Chef Tyler Florence. The cast also includes Mike Piazza, Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverly Mitchell, and Anthony Scaramucci.

Unlike most survival reality shows, Special Forces is more of an endurance test than a competition. The celebrities won’t be tasked with eliminations or voting each other out. The sheer purpose is overcoming the challenge. So, the only way out is to quit.

Rob Wade, the President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox, told People, “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength.”

“It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world,” Rob continued, “and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test is set to premiere on Fox in January 2023.

