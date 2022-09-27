Gina Kirschenheiter Slams Kelly Dodd As A “Troll” For Making Fun Of Her Relationship And House

Kelly Dodd is a well-known for her social media trolling. Her favorite targets? Her former castmates on Real Housewives of Orange County. Ever since she was fired from the show, the jealousy is practically seeping out of her on social media. She goes after anyone and everyone, likely for the attention. But while Kelly largely remains unchecked (honestly, who even cares to address her nonsense), Gina Kirschenheiter just couldn’t help but hilariously respond.

As reported by Page Six, Kelly recently did a YouTube interview slamming almost everything about Gina. Kelly sniped, “Her boyfriend is a dud. Her house is a dud. She doesn’t have multiple houses.” Are we shaming people for not having multiple houses now? How many people do you know that have multiple houses?

Kelly continued, “She’s trying to do some fake skincare line, which is bulls–t. She dresses like crap. Her posture is horrible. Like nobody wants to watch that. She doesn’t really have a good body. There is nothing to her that you would want to aspire to.” I mean, one thing you could aspire to have is Gina’s spot on RHOC….just sayin’!

Gina decided to clap back at Kelly in a TikTok video, but she couldn’t help but laugh her way through the absurdity of the insults. In the 56 second video, Gina read back Kelly’s insults and then cleared her. Said Gina, “I mean, honestly, it’s like damn, this troll f–king hates me.” She added, “It’s like, it’s not embarrassing for me — it’s really embarrassing for you!”

The RHOC star then concluded, “And I’m having this, like, vision, it’s like Linda Blair s—t. There’s just, like, diarrhea, spinning out your face … everywhere you go, girlfriend. So, good for you. You smell like s—t.”