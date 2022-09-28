Meredith Marks Explains Why She’s Still Talking To Jen Shah After She Plead Guilty

If you remember anything about season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, then you know it was intense. So intense that each lady had multiple feuds with at least one other person which made for classic reality tv. Messy and never dull. Exactly what I want when I’m watching the Real Housewives.

Two of RHOSLC’s stars Meredith Marks and Jen Shah went at it all season long. After Meredith confronted Jen about her liking negative tweets about Brooks Marks — Meridith’s son — things were never, ever the same between those two.

Once Jen was arrested, a few of the RHOSLC wives including Whitney Rose hinted at Meredith possibly knowing or having inside information regarding the arrest. Jen responded by calling her a “fraud” and that’s when Meredith gave us the iconic line, “Whose calling who a fraud? Love you, baby. Bye.”

Yes, Meredith! I’ll never forget seeing that moment for the first time. Legendary work.

You’d think that after the ongoing drama in season 2, Meredith would be set on not being friends with Jen. But it looks like their truce they called during the reunion helped them mend their relationship in season 3. Meredith tells Page Six, “Jen and I are still speaking. And more than ever, I think she probably needs some support [referring to her pleading guilty] from people around her.”

“You’ll see a lot unfold and have a much better level of understanding of the place she was coming from — I can’t say in terms of her plea, that I have no idea — but just in general, emotionally. You’ll see a lot of how she and I reconnect,” she said.

Wow, just hearing that makes me realize how good this season will be. The entire Jen Shah storyline will be so interesting and watching her from the beginning of the season up until the moment she pleads guilty will have me on the edge of my seat each week.

Like the rest of the Housewives world, Meredith was also shocked at Jen’s plea, adding, “It was surprising that she took a plea — it was surprising, for sure, that she took a plea. Because, if anything, I thought that she would at least go to trial. But hopefully we get to see the backstory on how that all unfolded,” she said.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR MEREDITH AND JEN ARE ON GOOD TERMS AGAIN? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT MEREDITH HANGING OUT WITH JEN AMID HER SCANDAL?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]