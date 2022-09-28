The Bachelor Alums Peter Weber And Kelley Flanagan Are Dating Again

Former Bachelor Peter Weber‘s mom must be popping champagne bottles! Peter and Kelly Flanagan (the one Barb Weber liked) are once again a couple.

The on-and-off-again couple rekindled their relationship over the summer and are “in a good place once more,” as reported by Page Six, even though they have yet to confirm their relationship status on social media.

Although they briefly met before filming began on Season 24 of The Bachelor — they randomly bumped into each other while attending separate gatherings at a hotel and struck up a conversation — the attorney went on to compete for the pilot’s heart on the show, which aired in early 2020. Kelly was sent home right before Hometown week.

Peter ended up offering his final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they called it quits shortly afterwards. He also had a brief fling with his runner-up, Madison Prewett (the one Barb wasn’t so crazy about and very vocally expressed that the relationship “would not work out” on the finale — she was right).

Kelly and Peter later rekindled their romance in April 2020 (much to Barb‘s delight), but announced on New Year’s Eve that they had split — just before they were supposed to move in together.

“Love is a funny thing,” Peter posted on Instagram at the time. “It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

The pilot went on to explain that, while their romance didn’t work at the time, he would “always have love” for the Chicago-based attorney.

Apparently, Peter‘s announcement of their breakup didn’t sit right with Kelly, who had reportedly asked the former reality star to wait until the New Year to announce the split.

“I asked him not to do it on New Year’s [Eve], and I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?'” Kelly said last year.

While the pair never revealed the exact reason for their split, the lawyer did admit that she “went off on him” and things “ended really badly.”

Hmmmm, now I’m wondering if Barb still loves Kelly, if that’s the case. She’s very protective of her boy.

Peter later commented about their breakup, saying, “Kelley was the best relationship that I have ever had in my life. And [I] could not be more grateful for that 10 months that we did have together.”

Although Peter claimed to be “100 percent moved on” at the time, it appears the couple are giving love another chance. Maybe the third time will be the charm.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK PETER AND KELLY’S RELATIONSHIP WILL WORK THIS TIME?

[Photo Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images]