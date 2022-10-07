Bethenny Frankel Slams Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Line

Bethenny Frankel is certainly going to ‘mention it all’ and this time there’s nothing different when it comes to her opinions of Kylie Jenner’s makeup line.

According to Page Six, the former Real Housewives of New York cast member came for the youngest member of the Kardashians to let all her Instagram followers know what she thought about Kylie Cosmetics’ new birthday-themed lip set. “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” Bethenny warned her audience in her evaluation of the new products.

Kylie’s new cosmetics released to her line includes a three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set in a boxed set priced at $175. But hold up- what Bethenny called out that did not make much sense is that the very same sets are available for only $58 in a bundle- minus the box.

“I was confused, I thought something had to be different. There is something different: This has a box that you’re gonna throw in the garbage unless you have a hamster that you’re gonna put in here,” Bethenny argued. “This is going right back and being returned because it’s a scam. How stupid do we have to be? I mean I’m a sucker, I like it, I like the packaging, but where you lose me is where you scammed me,” she boldly claimed. She came back to add another video sharing that the products are unable to be returned- basically Kylie Cosmetics does not take back any returns as “all sales are final.”

This is not the first time that Bethenny has called the Kardashian-Jenner family. Earlier this year, she found herself in a feud about Kim Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim line deeming it “impractical at best.” Bethenny is not going to give the Kardashians any opportunity to slip, and she is showing up this time to let it be known she’s not feeling Kylie or her cosmetics at all.

[Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic]