The Bachelorette Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged

Bachlorette Becca Kufrin‘s former fiancé is engaged — to someone else. Garrett Yrigoyen announced his engagement to Alex Farrar on Oct. 2.

“Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it,” Garrett captioned the Instagram post, where he could be seen getting down on one knee during a romantic boat ride in San Diego, California, as reported by Page Six.

“I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.”

Alex also commemorated the milestone moment with a social media post of her own.

“When two become one,” the yoga instructor wrote alongside a photo of the newly engaged couple smiling at the camera, followed by a closeup of her new diamond sparkler.

“I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen,” Alex added. “I want all of you forever, everyday. HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!!”

Garrett’s Bachelor Nation friends responded with love and congratulations in the comments section of his post.

“Congrats,” wrote Luke Pell, while Chase McNary added, “Yea sir!! Welcome to the club! Congrats y’all!”

The couple began dating in November 2020 and became Instagram-official the following February.

Garrett’s proposal to Alex comes four years after he asked for Season 14 Bachelorette Becca’s hand in marriage.

In 2018, as his Bachelorette journey was unfolding, Garrett drew criticism for having “liked” Instagram posts mocking undocumented immigrants, the trans community and liberal feminists, as well as those that spread misinformation about Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor David Hogg.

Garrett later apologized, but he and Becca eventually split in September 2020, largely due to Garrett’s support for the pro-police Blue Lives Matter movement that coincided with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meanwhile, Becca has long-since moved on with Season 17 Bachelorette alum Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The Minnesota native took control of the situation in May, when she proposed to Thomas, announcing via Instagram, “In the ultimate plot twist . . . HE SAID YES!”

[Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images]