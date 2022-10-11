Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah’s Prison Sentencing Postponed In Fraud Case

Things aren’t looking so great for Jen Shah and the details regarding the ongoing fraud case against Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s star keep changing and changing. Lucky for her, right?

Jen’s sentencing has been postponed according to court documents obtained and reported by Page Six. Recently, a United States attorney filed a letter requesting that the RHOSLC’s reality star’s sentencing be moved from November 28th to December 15th due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.”

Fortunately for Jen, she gets a little more time with her family before setting foot in front of a judge to hear her fate regarding the guilty plea she made back in July. After continually denying claims she committed acts of fraud over and over during the second season of RHOSLC, she made a shocking decision that left Housewife fans and Housewives themselves SHOOK. Even Andy Cohen voiced his opinion sharing that he was “disappointed” that she “lied” for so long.

During the first season of the show, fans were given an up close and personal look at her lavish lifestyle. She had a team of employees, numerous assistants, and threw these extravagant (and pricey) parties for the world to see. Although she didn’t speak much about what exactly she did for a living, she dabbled a little during the season 1 reunion taping adding that she does “direct response marketing” and confirming Heather Gay’s statement that her job is “lucrative”.

“What I’ve done for the last 20 years is direct response marketing. I make millions,” she said during a 2019 confessional that aired on RHOSLC. “Hey, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do for money. I’m like the Wizard of Oz.”

You can only imagine my surprise when Jen was arrested during the filming of season 2 for these alleged crimes and forced to face the music. It’s being reported that she, along with a slew of others, allegedly scammed hundreds of people, mainly the elderly, out of money. Because of her guilty plea, she is facing up to 30 years in prison. Jen has yet to address the guilty plea in public yet, but I can only imagine this is coming sooner rather than later because the cameras for season 3 were up and rolling when this all went down.

[Photo Credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]