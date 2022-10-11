Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant Explain Why They Doubted Mia Thornton’s Cancer Scare

Man, oh, man! Our favorite (and the messiest) pair of green-eyed bandits are back on our tv screens and of course, stirring up trouble on the Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premiere. The Grand Dame Karen Huger along with the other Potomac OGs Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby spent some time during the latest episode of RHOP talking about and even questioning, the validity of Mia Thornton’s cancer scare she announced on Instagram.

You may remember Mia shared in February that she received a call that she needed to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center ASAP for further testing. She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over, but this experience is changing me. I am working with a phenomenal team of physicians, and I appreciate the outpouring of support. I have not been diagnosed as yet so please keep me in prayer.”

Whew. I can already tell this season is going to be one for the books because if I were Mia, I’d be coming for these ladies HARD. And I’m quite certain she does. If you’re like me, you may have also been wondering why the ladies were so concerned about how Mia chose to share her news… but nonetheless, they were.

When Robyn spoke with Us Weekly she said, “My first reaction when I saw the post was like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s going on? I hope she’s OK.’ And then I had a ‘wait a minute’ moment, like, ‘Why is she saying all this on Instagram, like, why is she telling this to, you know, hundreds of thousands of strangers?” Hmm, I don’t know Robyn… maybe because she’s on a reality television show with a million plus viewers each and every week. She was going to share at some point. Why does it matter when she did it?

“I thought it was odd to share that type of information so prematurely because it definitely caused an emotional reaction in me and I’m like, ‘I couldn’t imagine, like, why you would share this on a platform like this?’ I definitely had my thoughts,” Robyn said.

I love Robyn — I think she’s great on the show and she typically brings the most reason to the group (in my opinion). Her explanation here makes a little more sense… however, I still wish they would’ve been careful with how they chose to go about bringing this up among the rest of the ladies. But of course, it’s not just Robyn with something to say. Her messy bestie also has some feelings.

Gizelle also told Us Weekly that she doesn’t feel everything is meant for social media. “And if there is a situation where it is something like cancer — that’s not to be played with. It’s not a joke or a game,” she said. “So, if you don’t have cancer, then you surely shouldn’t be telling the world that, and as Housewives, people that are on this public platform, you have to be responsible for the things that you put out there.”

[Photo Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty Images]