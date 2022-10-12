Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett

I’m not sure which of you is taking relationship advice (friendship or otherwise) from the likes of Gizelle Bryant, but I’m gonna need someone to explain this one to me.

In the season preview for Real Housewives of Potomac viewers are given glimpses into the latest falling out between Gizelle and Little Miss Drive-Back, Candiace Dillard-Bassett. We see Ashley Darby chatting with Robyn Dixon about messages she received from Chris Bassett at 2:40 am asking her to meet him at his hotel. In another scene, Gizelle adds, “Many a married man have tried me and I felt like he was trying to see if I was with it. He’s a sneaky link!” Gizelle then tells Candiace that the interaction made her “100% uncomfortable.”

“We were in a good place when we finished ‘Potomac,’ so I thought,” Gizelle revealed in an interview with Page Six, adding that the ladies’ follow-up participation in Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip “didn’t end up well…And currently today, we’re not in a good place at all.”

In the interview, Gizelle claims she never expected her conversation about Candiace’s husband being creepy to cause any discord. “I thought it wasn’t going to affect my friendship with her in any way because it was kind of just, like, girlfriend-to-girlfriend, ‘He was doing the most. I didn’t like it. This is what happened. Talk to your husband,’” she explained.

“But she’s telling everybody she wants me dead or I’m dead to her or I’m going to die — or something like that, I don’t know.”

Of course, Gizelle is referring to another moment in the RHOP preview where Candiace declares she is “dead to [her]” in a discussion with Chris.

“It’s not cute. You should never be saying that about anybody. I can understand being upset or being in your feelings about something, but I would never say that about anyone. So that’s not cute to me at all,” Gizelle argues.

“[They’re] not words that you should put out there as a joke or even if you’re mad at somebody. Like, you should not say that. I have children, for the love of God,” she continues. “I have people that actually love me.” Not according to those hot pink walls and chunky highlights, but let’s not go there.

Gizelle claims she was only trying to look out for a friend. She explained, “I just felt like, ‘Look, we just need to let Candiace know that all this is going down so she can just reel her husband in.’ No big deal… But it then it became a whole mountain of nonsense.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]