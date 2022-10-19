Andy Cohen Reveals The Question He Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey On Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen — Bravo’s beloved fairy godfather — is revealing one of his major regrets while filming his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live.

During the Ask Andy panel at BravoCon 2022, the WWHL host revealed to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that he shot Oprah Winfrey a question and reveals “I asked it so poorly,” he said. Back in 2013, Oprah appeared on WWHL and Andy is recalling a question that came up at the end of the show.

“I decided, ‘Why don’t I throw this out? Maybe I’ll throw a bomb out.’ And I asked Oprah, ‘Have you ever swum in the lady pond?’ And she was like, ‘No.'”

Oh, man. If you’ve been keeping up with WWHL since its inception and following all things Andy and Bravo — his asking a question about someone’s sexual preferences and escapades should literally be no shock to anyone.

Oprah, you’re in good company. He’s asked that question to many Housewives, some Married to Medicine ladies, and the list could go on and on and on. However, for a legend like Miss Winfrey, maybe the question was a little too personal. After all, she’s not a cast member on a Bravo show.

“She didn’t say anything, but I heard from Gayle [King] the next day, and Gayle goes, ‘Oprah didn’t know what the lady pond was,'” Andy continued. “And I was like, ‘Well then I need to re-ask the question!’ But [Oprah] hasn’t come back.”

Clearly, Andy is not too ashamed of his questioning Oprah about dipping in the lady pond. That’s what makes the segments on WWHL so great and enjoyable. Although sometimes challenging, these are the moments I live for as a fan. Tell us more, O! We want more!

This isn’t the first time Andy has spoken out about his regret of that moment. During a 2018 interview with Access, he mentioned, “I asked her — not even during ‘Plead the Fifth’ — I asked her if she had swum in the lady pond, so to speak. The second after I said it, I kind of regretted it.”

The good thing is that Andy isn’t here to make a mockery out of his guests. “I always want people to leave happy,” he said to Savannah and Hoda. “They’re schlepping all the way down to SoHo, and I want them to be glad they came.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ANDY’S QUESTION TO OPRAH? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE OPRAH BACK ON WWHL?

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images]