Larsa Pippen Reveals Her Dad Took Her “Sex Appeal Away” By Asking Her To Take Down Her OnlyFans

When the Real Housewives of Miami returned to Peacock after several years off the air, it felt like everything was becoming right with the world again. We got to see some of our favorite Miami ladies like Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Larsa Pippen return to the Housewives family and they were certain to leave their mark.

One of the things we saw a lot during their revival season was the talk surrounding Larsa and her decision to have an OnlyFans page. For those who don’t know, OnlyFans is a site, typically known for NSFW content, where users can upload photos, videos, or both to their account for only their fans to enjoy.

No shade, no hate, AT ALL. Do your thing, Larsa. In fact, OnlyFans has become so popular that tons and tons of stars are using it like former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Denise Richards, her daughter, and so many others. Even Beyoncé gave the platform a shoutout in her remix to “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion.

But, if you were hoping to browse Larsa’s OnlyFans library, you may have to think again. The RHOM star is revealing that her pops actually killed some of her popularity on the site by asking her to put a stop to it.

“I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform. I think it’s amazing,” she revealed at the Housewife2Housewife panel at BravoCon 2022.

“So my dad called me, and my dad said a lot of people were calling him. … He said, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but we need to shut it down,” she explained. I have mixed feelings about this. I feel like at some point, you have to let your children do what they want to do — even if you disagree with their actions. Additionally, Larsa and many other real notable people who use the site are very cautious and aware of what they post. If I remember correctly, Larsa was selling pictures of feet and nothing “racy” at all.

During the last season of the show, Larsa revealed the largest cashout she made from the platform was near $200,000 and since her dad took her “sex appeal away”, she revealed she hasn’t been able to get back to where she once was.

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]