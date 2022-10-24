Steve Lodge Responds Denies Vicki Gunvalson’s Claim He Cheats On His New Wife

When it comes to Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge, the battle of the exes continue. Ever since their breakup, Vicki has made it clear that in her mind, it was all Steve’s fault. And it certainly didn’t help matters that he got engaged to Janis Carlson 2 months after their 2021 split. By April of 2022, Steve and Janis were married.

Now Vicki is coming for the newlyweds with rumors of Steve cheating. The former Real Housewife of Orange County star alleged that she had “proof” that Steve was “out cheating on his wife.” Vicki also sniped, “A cheater’s a cheater,” while on a panel during BravoCon.

Steve responded to Page Six, telling them, “I would never cheat on Janis. I haven’t the slightest idea of what Vicki is lying about now. This is just another stunt of Vicki’s to get attention.” He then added, “She’s obviously lying again; it’s apparently pathological with her. She really needs to get some physiological help and definitely needs to leave us alone.”

Vicki has been claiming that Steve was a cheater since their messy breakup. Just one month after their split, Vicki alleged on social media, “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [Steve] took [a woman] to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

But Steve, who had a failed attempt at running for California Governor, called Vicki’s comments about their breakup on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club a “dramatic act.” He also called her a “complete phony” when it came to her statements. Steve surmised, “Apparently she had nothing else going on in her life to talk about, and you know how they are all desperate for a storyline. We certainly didn’t break up during her filming as she reported. Total fabrication for the show.”

For her part, Vicki maintained that she they were still sleeping in the same bed during the year that they were on-again, off-again. Said Vicki, “If he states he didn’t cheat on me, then why did you continue to live with me? That’s my question to him. Why did you lead me to believe we were going to be OK? Because I was in it for life.”

Steve insists that Vicki knew things were over and he started dating Janis in September of 2021, the same month it was announced that his engagement to Vicki was over. He said that the former OG of the OC “knows full well we were not in a couple’s relationship when I met Janis. “Vicki and I broke up in December of 2020, and I lived separately in my own condo in Mexico. I still have the lease paperwork.”

As for Vicki’s allegations of his cheating, Steve remarked, “This is low for even Vicki. She’s such a sad individual.” He then urged her to “move on” and “remove ‘Steve’ from her vocabulary.” Steve concluded, “I really hope she gets the help she needs to do that. Janis and I are very happily married and totally in love. We are enjoying our life together and are looking forward to some fun and exciting changes coming in 2023.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE VICKI THAT STEVE IS CHEATING ON JANIS? WHAT PROOF DOES SHE HAVE? DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD STOP TALKING ABOUT STEVE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]