Heather Dubrow Says It Wasn’t Hard Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County Amid Cheating Rumors Because The Rumors Are Not True

Fancy Pants is playing defense. Heather Dubrow might be a long-time housewife, but her return to Real Housewives of Orange County last season highlighted just how hard the job can be. After constant conflict with now-fired Noella Bergener, Heather has a new a new foe this upcoming season – rumors about her marriage.

As reported by Us Weekly, Heather is now addressing the recent rumors that husband Dr. Terry Dubrow is cheating. Said Heather, “Look, success breeds contempt. I don’t know who’s starting the [rumors]. It’s not the first time, I’m sure unfortunately it won’t be the last time.” She added, “But at the end of the day, you have to know that you are OK. You know what your life is and you have to just push the noise out.”

Given the situation, one might find it hard to be in front of the cameras. But Heather disagrees. She said of filming amid all the rumors, “It’s not true, so it wasn’t hard.” Heather then teased, “I will say you might wanna see how everyone else reacts.”

Rumors of Terry’s alleged cheating have been going around for months, if not years. Heather also addressed them on an episode of her podcast back in April. She said at the time, “There’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years. It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid.”

A few months later, when the infamous gossip page DeuxMoi suggested in a blind that a housewife “has not been filming with her colleagues for weeks” due to “her husband’s affairs,” fans pointed to Heather. But Heather took to social media and denied it head on. She commented on a Bravo fan account, “This is not true, on any level.”

As for the current state of her marriage, Heather is candid about what it takes. “When you’re in a long term relationship — we’ve been together just shy of 30 years — you know, you have good days, bad days, good years, bad year for sure, all that stuff. But that kind of rumor would never affect us like that. I think that, you know, when you see people come on reality shows and their lives implode, I don’t think it’s the show that does it. I think it just polarizes what’s already going on,” she noted.

Heather concluded, “So thank God, you know, we met the right people. We’re very lucky. We’re very grateful for our family, for each other.”

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK THE RUMORS OF TERRY CHEATING? WHAT DO YOU THINK HEATHER IS TEASING ON THIS SEASON OF RHOC? ARE YOU HAPPY SHE’S BACK ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]