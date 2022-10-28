Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two

She may not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but Lindsay Arnold has bigger plans: she and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are expecting their second child! People revealed the exciting news weeks after Lindsay confirmed her departure from Dancing with the Stars to focus on her family.

“Sam and I are thrilled to announce we’re pregnant with baby No. 2!” Lindsay told the outlet. “I can’t wait to take you along with me on my pregnancy journey and what this means for my new fitness platform, The Movement Club,” she continued.

Lindsay and Sam welcomed their first child, baby daughter Sage in November 2020. On Instagram, Lindsay shared that baby Sage is thrilled to have a sibling on the way. She shared, “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

News of a second little one is always exciting, but it’s extra special for Lindsay and Sam, who have been candid about their fertility struggles on social media. In a YouTube video earlier this year, she confirmed to her followers that she and Sam were working on adding to their family.

“I am currently trying to get pregnant,” she announced in the video. “So for everyone asking about that, it’s happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us.”

However, weeks later, Lindsay sadly shared an update on TikTok that she experienced a false positive pregnancy test. In the video, she showed the dramatic contrast in her emotions, from the excitement she felt when she thought she was pregnant to the devastating disappointment when her cycle started a few days later.

“Does mommy have a baby in her belly?” Lindsay asked her daughter Sage in the video. “What do you think?”

The video then cuts to a tearful moment between Lindsay and Sage, and the caption reads, “When you get a positive pregnancy test and then you start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way.”

So, while Lindsay may not be dancing on our screens for season 31 of DWTS, we’re so excited about this next chapter for her and her family. We’ll be following along on the journey!

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]