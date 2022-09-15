Dancing With The Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares That She Had A False Positive Pregnancy Test

The Season 31 premiere of Dancing With the Stars is right around the corner. We know that fan favorite pro Mark Ballas is back in the ballroom after a five-year absence. Louis van Amstel is also back after a lengthy hiatus.

But popular DWTS pros Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold are not competing this season. “I will be there in some capacity. We’re still talking about that,” Sharna stated. She is focusing on motherhood right now. Sharna welcomed a son, Zane Walker Green, with boyfriend Brian Austin Green on June 28, 2022.

Lindsay joined the DWTS cast in 2013 when she was 18 years old. Page Six reported that in November of 2020, Lindsay and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their first child, baby daughter Sage. “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day -Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well,” Lindsay captioned a photo with her husband and newborn on Instagram.

Lindsay explained why she was leaving the show in an Instagram post. “This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family,” the dancer captioned a sweet family photo. “DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!”

Lindsay’s family is based in Utah. When DWTS is filming, she lives in Los Angeles. The logistics were just too difficult for the couple.

Lindsay also recently dealt with a heartbreaking loss. According to Page Six, the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared on TikTok that she had a false positive pregnancy test. The first part of the video, posted in August of 2022, shows Lindsay excitedly sharing the pregnancy news with Sage, who is one year old. “Does mommy have a baby in her belly?” Lindsay asked her daughter before they hugged. “What do you think?”

Then the video cuts to the image of Sage lovingly wiping away Lindsay’s tears before laying her head on her sobbing mother’s shoulder. I had tears in my eyes watching the emotional moment.

Lindsay captioned the post, “When you get a positive pregnancy test and start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way.” The video is set to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Haley Reinhart.

Lindsay’s fans offered words of comfort and positivity in the comments of the TikTok video. “Omg her face when she put her head on your shoulder. She was feeling the pain for you!” one fan wrote. “You’re so amazing Lindsay. I am so so sorry,” a follower posted. Another user said, “Babies are so special. My eldest was my rock thru my fertility journey and all my losses.”

Lindsay previously told her Instagram followers during a Q&A session that she and her husband planned on expanding their family. “We most definitely want to have more kids. Not sure when that will happen, but we definitely want more,” Lindsay wrote. “Sagey needs buddies.”

Sending best wishes to Lindsay and her husband during this difficult time.

TELL US- PLEASE POST A SUPPORTIVE MESSAGE FOR LINDSAY AND HER FAMILY.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]