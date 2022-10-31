Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Is Married

Madison Prewett is a married woman. (Somewhere Peter Weber‘s mom is thanking God that her son isn’t the groom.)

The former Bachelor contestant tied the knot with fiancé Grant Troutt on Saturday at his parents’ home in Dallas, Texas. The pair said their “I do’s” in front of 400 friends and family members, including many of Peter‘s former girlfriends, Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan.

“We chose this location because it’s unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much,” Madison told People. “I have always wanted to get married in the fall, and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn’t be more perfect.”

Madison‘s special day comes only three months after Grant popped the question, which occurred after they had been dating just eight months.

It was very important to Madison that her wedding was “as unique to me as possible,” athough she did borrow some decor inspiration from fellow Bachelor Nation star Raven Gates Gottschalk. “[Raven] also got married in Dallas, and we are using the same florist,” Madison shared. Raven also attended the wedding. “Hers was stunning, so we got a lot of inspiration from that.” Madison held a bridal brunch the day before Saturday’s wedding. And along with Grant, a speaker and minister to athletes and churches, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner Friday evening for family and friends. Getting ready for her big day, Madison wore a special customized robe, which featured her new last name on the back, as she was getting her hair and makeup done. Her bridal party, which included two Maids of Honor and six bridesmaids, also wore customized cami sets, before slipping into their gowns. Madison had her hair and makeup professionally done, because she wanted to “feel glamorous while still feeling like myself.” At the reception, Madison and Grant‘s “classy and elegant” theme continued. Tables were decorated with florals, as well as candles and charger plates with menus on top. Guests enjoyed an assortment of food, including beef tenderloin and herb-roasted chicken. But the pair’s wedding cake was the star of the show. “I wanted our wedding cake to be the centerpiece of our reception. I chose to keep it all white with gold details,” Madison shared. She was happy that the cake baker was “able to make my vision come to life!” At the end of the day, Grant and Madison are aware that their special day would never have been a success without the full support of their loved ones. “Truly, none of this would have been possible without the support of our families,” Madison said. “They mean the world to us, and we feel so grateful for all of their help during this time!” Following the wedding, Madison said the newlyweds planned to spend two nights in Dallas, and then go to Cabo for a week, which she was “so excited” for. But more importantly, the newlyweds cannot wait to see what the future has in store for them. “What we are most excited for is a lifetime together,” the Auburn University grad continued. “We are most looking forward to walking out God’s purpose for our life together. We can’t wait to get plugged into a local church and host community in our new home!”

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY FOR MADISON AND GRANT? PLEASE SHARE YOUR CONGRATULATIONS AND COMMENTS BELOW.

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]