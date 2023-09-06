Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Says Waiting for Sex Until Marriage ‘Was Worth It’

These days, it’s hard to wait for anything, and for The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett, the ultimate commitment was waiting for marriage to have sex. While she admits that she struggled, in the end, waiting was absolutely “worth it.”

Before the official release of her book The Love Everybody Wants: What You’re Looking For Is Already Yours, the 27-year-old former Bachelor contestant looked back on her journey and shared her message on Instagram for anyone who may have trouble remaining pure and waiting.

What purity means

Madison wrote on social media that refraining from sex until she married her partner Grant Troutt “wasn’t easy,” but it was “worth it.” She added that while people may not have understood but, as a Christian, she was used to being misunderstood and that “the promise was never for other people anyway.”

She realized that, for her, purity was much more than about abstaining from sex. It was everything, including “what your eyes see, what your ears hear, and how you fill your time.” She explained that it was in all the choices you make.

Most importantly, she made it a point to add that for her, “God is not trying to withhold any good thing from you” while abstaining from sex. In fact, Madison feels the opposite is true. For her, purity gives more than it takes. And it helped her protect her heart and find peace, joy, confidence, and “freedom from things that have tried to cause me shame.”

Happily Ever After

And she may be on to something. Madison, who appeared on the Peter Weber season of The Bachelor, found her happily ever after when she got engaged to Grant last August 2022 after several months of dating. The couple walked down the aisle three months later.

Madison told People then that her faith was always the foundation of her relationship with Grant, a minister and speaker to churches and athletes. She gushed about how excited they were for their life together and living God’s purpose together.

Check out her entire message about purity on her IG post and see why lessons were learned despite the ups and downs, and Madison felt that her heart was always protected.

