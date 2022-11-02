Caelynn Miller-Keyes And Dean Unglert Are Both Changing Their Last Names After Their Wedding

Newly engaged couple Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are both planning to change their surnames following their wedding. But you’ll never guess their new last name or the sentimental reason behind it.

On October 30th, Caelynn revealed on her Instagram that she and Dean will be changing their last name once they tie the knot. The Bachelor alum shared, “We’ll both be changing our last name to Bell!”

Well, that does roll off the tongue a little easier than “Unglert.”

Caelynn went on to explain the significance of their new name saying, “Bell is Dean‘s mom’s maiden name.” The intended name change was reported by E! Online.

The sweet news comes just a week after the couple got engaged, after dating more than three years. Dean proposed to his longtime love on the romantic island of Kauai (Hawaii) on Oct. 24th. A few days later, he shared photos of the couple on the beach to Instagram with the caption, “under promise. over deliver. 10.24.22.”

Okay then. Dean‘s idea of a romantic moment is encapsulated in a sales slogan. He might have just as well said, “Deal sealed. 10-24-22.” I wonder if they shook hands?

Dean and Caelynn first met on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, getting off to a rocky start with Dean initially ending their relationship on the beach, before ultimately returning to win the Miss USA 2018 runner-up back.

However, the engagement was not without a few bumps in the road as the former startup recruiter previously revealed that the diamond ring he intended to propose with was lost, so he had to use a placeholder ring.

“It might be in the garage somewhere, but yeah, moral of the story is don’t put your engagement rings in the junk drawer,” he confessed to fellow member of Bachelor Nation Jared Haibon on their podcast following the engagement announcement. “So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it’s not quite as nice as the first one was.”

Hmmmm, engagement rings aren’t cheap. Who thinks it’s a good idea to hide your intended’s ring in your garage? Wasn’t it in a box? Doesn’t seem like the responsible thing to do. But then Dean‘s house is a van that he and Caelynn left Paradise to travel around the country in. I’m surprised he even has a garage.

However, all’s well that ends well for the couple as the proposal was still just as magical, with Caelynn posting her own pics to social media about their special day. “The hardest and scariest hike I’ve ever done led to the best day of my life,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to be velcroed to you forever @deanie_babies.”

“Velcro?!” That’s a new one. I’ll just leave that alone for now.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]