The Bachelorette Couple Gabby Windey And Erich Schwer Are Pursuing ‘Individual Interests and Supporting Each Other from Afar’

After some eagle-eyed fans noticed the absence of Gabby Windey‘s engagement ring on recent episodes of Dancing with the Stars, the former Bachelorette is coming clean about the status of her relationship with fiancé Erich Schwer.

When Gabby was asked whether the couple was still together following her performance on Monday night, she answered, “I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So I understand their concern, but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Gabby‘s comment addresses fan speculatation about the status of their relationship. Not only was the ICU nurse spotted without her engagement ring on the ABC series, but Erich didn’t appear to be present in the DWTS audience this week, even though he showed his support of Gabby on social media, as reported by People.

The real estate analyst encouraged fans to vote for his fiancée on his Instagram Story writing, “Vote Team Gabby!! Ten times PPL. She keeps on crushin it.”

Gabby previously talked about how Erich feels about her weekly dance routines with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, especially after the sensual rumba they performed on Oct. 24th.

“Erich‘s really supportive,” Gabby said after the Michael Bublé-themed night. “I think it’s a learning curve for all of us. We’ve never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna to come into the rehearsal space and teach me and get to learn from her. And Erich has been so supportive. He kind of understands this is a performance and we have a goal.”

During the early weeks of the competition, Erich, who proposed to Gabby during the Season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, was often spotted supporting his fiancée from the show’s live studio audience.

In September, Gabby explained to reporters how “amazing” it is to have Erich watching her dance from the audience. “[It’s] just me being excited to perform for him, and him to see a different side of me that we don’t get to share with each other every day,” she shared.

Erich even got involved in a performance by sharing a kiss with Gabby, after she and Val performed the Viennese waltz to Elvis Presley‘s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

Gabby told reporters that Erich knew he was going to be part of the routine, adding, “I feel like it was the perfect [ending] to a beautiful dance.”

