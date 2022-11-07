Sarah Hamrick Explains Abrupt Exit From Bachelor in Paradise

On Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer announced to the group gathered for the Rose Ceremony that “Sarah” [Hamrick] had left Mexico due to a “family emergency.” I actually had to Google Sarah, because I honestly couldn’t remember who she was.

I found out that Sarah was one of the five women brought in to stir the pot test the established relationships in Paradise, after the OG ladies were temporarily moved to a different hotel (one with working AC and less wildlife in the rooms).

Now Sarah is speaking out to explain what happened and why she left so abruptly, as reported in Us Magazine. “Almost paradise. kinda :,),” the wealth management advisor posted on her Instagram after the episode aired. “Opening myself up to another chance at love here was a challenge in itself, but when my grandma passed, having one of the most vulnerable and heartbreaking moments of my life captured while being there was something I never expected.”

“While I wish things had gone differently for myself and my family back home,” Sarah continued, “I hope this can be a reminder that all of us on the show are real people, with real lives and families beyond what you may see on tv. When those worlds intersect like it did for me, it reminds me of what’s really important and to just be kind. I hope this can remind you of the same as you continue to enjoy watching Paradise unfold. all love, thank you so much for all your support Xx.”

Sarah first appeared on Clayton Echard‘s Season 26 of The Bachelor (the one we’d all like to forget ever happened), which aired earlier this year. Her journey with the former football player ended on a rocky note when Rachel Recchia and Teddi Wright accused her of making the other women feel insecure in their own relationships because of the South Carolina natives’s strong connection with Clayton.

“I definitely feel betrayed by them,” Sarah said at the time. “It’s hurtful because throughout our entire time on this season, I was a sounding board for them. They shared good days with me. They shared bad days with me, and they shared tears, laughter. They shared intimate details about their conversations with him as well. Things like, you know, Teddi said, ‘Oh, he’s already talking about meeting my family.’ Rachel’s saying, ‘Oh, we already talked about a hometown.’ And at this point, I had not had those conversations, but did I hold that against them? No.”

Sarah added, “I think what was the most hurtful is that even when it was brought to my attention that they felt insecure because of my relationship, I came to them specifically and I said, ‘I take accountability for this. I apologize for this. And I want to move forward.’ They accepted that apology. We agreed — all three of us, because we had all been doing it — we all agreed to not share intimate details anymore and moving forward, we didn’t.”

Condolences to Sarah and her family on the loss of her grandmother.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth]