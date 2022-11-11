MTV Star Johnny Bananas Was In Talks About Possible Bachelor In Paradise Appearance With On-Off Flame Genevieve Parisi

Bachelor Nation fans were nearly treated to a TV reality show crossover. It was recently revealed that MTV’s Johnny Bananas (real name: Johnny Devenanzio) had been in talks to make a Bachelor in Paradise cameo with on-off flame Genevieve Parisi.

Johnny first made a name for himself after appearing on season 17 of The Real World back in 2006, going on to captivate the masses with his outspoken personality.

After his initial success on the popular show, Johnny then went on to make multiple appearances on MTV’s long-running The Challenge.

As viewers of BIP well know, Genevieve has been in a relationship since week 2 of this season with Aaron Clancy. They even survived the week apart when the all the Paradise women were sent to a posh hotel, while shiny new ladies were brought in to tempt the men away from their already established relationships. Buckets of tears (mainly Genevieve’s) ensued. Devious, but brilliant move, BIP producers!

But the writing may be on the wall for Genevieve and Aaron. Their immaturity is showing, as fights and disagreements over trivial issues are becoming more frequent. The biggest one so far happened when Aaron wanted to just hang out with his bros, while Genevieve wanted couple/alone time to tell him she was falling in love with him. He accused her of “gaslighting” him.

Huh? I don’t think Aaron understands the meaning of gaslighting.

Genevieve threw a giant tantrum and packed her bags to go home. Aaron had to chase her up the stairs and beg her not to leave. Meanwhile Eliza (Isichei) and Victoria (Fuller), who were just down the path listening in on Gen and Aaron’s heated (and extemely childish) argument commented, “That’s how you know that you care about each other, when you start arguing like this.” Um . . . no? Once you’re out of high school, almost breaking up over something so mind-numbingly stupid is not the sign of a healthy relationship.

How much fun would it have been to suddenly throw a third party into this messy mix with the appearance of Genevieve‘s on-off boyfriend Johnny Bananas? It would have been Brandon, Kelly and Dillon all over again! (Beverly Hills 90210 — the original one — reference, in case you’re not old enough to remember that show.)

Genevieve and Johnny have history together, as reported by RadarOnline, noting that they met years ago before she was ever on The Bachelor. They reconnected after she was eliminated from Clayton Echard‘s season of the show and are still friends.

Since they reconnected and Genevieve was cast on Bachelor in Paradise, ideas were discussed to have Johnny “infiltrate” the BIP resort and even possibly go on the reunion show to “fight for his fair maiden.” Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts prevented both of those scenarios.

TELL US – WOULD YOU HAVE LIKED TO SEE A JOHNNY/GENEVIEVE/AARON LOVE TRIANGLE ON PARADISE? HOW MUCH LONGER DO YOU THINK AARON AND GENEVIEVE WILL BE TOGETHER BEFORE THEY IMPLODE? OR DO YOU SEE THEM GOING THE DISTANCE?

[Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV]