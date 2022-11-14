Larsa Pippen Insists She’s Not Dating Michael Jordan’s Son

Wow, oh wow! The newest season of the Real Housewives of Miami can’t come sooner! Larsa Pippen keeps fans on the edge of their seat, stirring up some light-hearted drama before the series premiere. You may remember back in September when rumors started to fly that Larsa was dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.

Page Six reported that during that time, Larsa was “grinding” on Marcus at Rolling Loud — the popular music festival. An inside source said that they had no problem showing their public display of affection toward each other. “She was rubbing on him and caressing his body in the Loud Club,” they said. Unfortunately, they also said that Marcus looked “uncomfortable” and Larsa appeared “way more into him.”

Either way, it seems Larsa doesn’t care what the press says, as she told People at BravoCon that the pair are “friends.”

“We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

If this were true, this would be such a story to tell. Marcus is the son of Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen’s former teammate, Michael. The two were an unstoppable duo on the basketball court.

Scottie and Larsa were married from 1997 to 2021. Their divorce was finalized in December ’21, although they had separated years before that.

Back in August, Larsa shared with Melissa Gorga on her podcast, On Display, that dating after her divorce has been challenging. “I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids,” she said.

On her kids, she says she and Scottie make the best co-parenting team. “We co-parent great,” she tells Melissa. “I feel like Scottie and I both are the same. We’re really traditional in the way we treat our kids, the way we handle things. So I feel like co-parenting has been pretty easy for us.”

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY OR SAD TO HEAR LARSA SAY SHE AND MARCUS ARE “JUST FRIENDS”?

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]