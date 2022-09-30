Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s the case, why is Page Six reporting that she was just seen “grinding” on Marcus at Rolling Loud Festival?

An insider snapped pictures of the Real Housewives of Miami star cozied up with Marcus at the music festival. The source said they weren’t shy about their PDA, and the two were dancing on each other before heading into a VIP area to escape a rainstorm. It’s all so romantic.

“She was rubbing up on him and caressing his body in the Loud Club,” the source claimed. “Marcus looked uncomfortable and wasn’t reciprocating. It appeared she was way more into him.”

This is wildy different from the story that we heard just a few weeks ago when the two were seen eating out at a restaurant. At the time, eyewitnesses claimed that Larsa seemed nervous as cameras started snapping pictures of them. Despite seeming like they were on a double date with another couple, a source later urged that they were just friends innocently having lunch. What changed?

We know that Larsa has been on a manhunt following her breakup with Scottie Pippen. While separated, the RHOM star was entangled with NBA player Malik Beasley. After Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce earlier this year, she confessed that she was looking for love, but finding it to be more difficult than she expected because she can’t stop comparing the men she dates to her ex.

Neither Marcus nor Larsa have publicly commented on the dating rumors. However, going from “just friends” to full-blown PDA in front of thousands of people is quite the shift. Dating your ex-husband’s teammate’s son is quite the next step for someone who can’t stop comparing men to her ex-husband, but we’re rooting for you, Larsa.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]