Lisa Hochstein Says She Can’t Buy Diapers After Being Cut Off By Lenny Hochstein

Lisa Hochstein from the Real Housewives of Miami is getting real about her split with her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein. In case you forgot, Lisa slammed Lenny as a cheater and a liar in May when he was caught out and about with his new girlfriend. Sources have alleged that when Lisa showed up to a club with RHOM co-star Larsa Pippen — things got HEATED.

Shortly after, Lenny denied the allegations and eventually came clean and announced he was splitting from his wife. Lisa told Page Six that the divorce blindsided her, but her main focus will always be her children. “Since finding out just two weeks ago, my priority remains the same — our children. As a mother, their happiness, safety and protection from all of this remain my ultimate priority,” said Lisa.

But maybe Lenny isn’t on the same page here. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Real Housewives of Miami star claims she attempted to “buy diapers and food for their minor child,” but “the credit card declined.” Lisa and Lenny share two children together, ages 7 and 3. But if the credit card declining wasn’t enough, she also claims that Lenny has failed to transfer money into her account for “several months” and took her car away as well.

“[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support,” the documents claim. Further, it alleges that Lenny revoked her access to “all vehicles,” forcing her to take her children trick-or-treating in an Uber while he threw a $100,000 Halloween ball.

“[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and [their] two young children?” the documents read.

Season 5 of the Real Housewives of Miami should be full of drama and intense moments. The news of Lisa and Lenny’s divorce broke while filming for the newest season was underway. Based on the trailer, it will be filled with messy moments and, hopefully, a better look at what’s really going down with the couple’s divorce. For now, we wait. But not too long. Season 5 premieres December 8th on Peacock.

