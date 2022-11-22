Lizzy Savetsky Left RHONY Over Behind-The-Scenes ‘N-Word’ Controversy

Oh, no! News broke late last week about the new Real Housewives of New York City’s cast seemingly falling apart before they ever got started, and now, it appears there may have been more to the story.

Page Six reported first about Lizzy Savetsky no longer continuing on RHONY as a cast member due to receiving several anti-Semitic comments from people online. “From the time it was announced [she was joining the cast], I was on the receiving end of a torrent of [anti-Semitic] attacks,” she said. “As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

But as the news continues to swirl around, more and more is coming out and Page Six has even more news to share. In fact, it turns out, things got really bad between Lizzy and co-star Brynn Whitfield when they were filming a scene that involved Whitfield asking Lizzy to set her up with a Jewish man. Sources also shared that although Lizzy has no problem with Jews dating gentiles, she prefers only to set up Jews with other Jews.

After a little while, sources claim that Brynn felt insulted and said something related to Lizzy’s comments being used by “horrific people [meaning Nazis] who did evil things to your people,” which bothered Lizzy.

Apparently, this drama led to an off-camera phone call between Lizzy and Brynn, during which they talked about the power of racial slurs. Sources claim Brynn, who is half-Black, used the N-word during the call, but instead of using the term “N-word,” she said the actual word in full. Allegedly, Lizzy was worried that Brynn may share with her co-stars that she also used the word on the phone call.

Consequently, Lizzy’s husband allegedly reported the incident to the show’s producers. Still, sources say that when he recounted the call, instead of saying “the N-word,” he said the actual word. Apparently, he apologized, but what was done was done and it’s reported that’s when “conversations began” about the pair exiting the show.

Sources close to the show’s production still point out that Lizzy and her family did experience an overwhelming volume of anti-Semitism online, and the incident that allegedly happened with Brynn was not the sole reason for her departure from the show.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)