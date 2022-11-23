JoJo Fletcher On Gabby And Rachel’s Breakups: “Such A Bummer”

It hasn’t been all roses and champagne for co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, since they both got engaged on the season finale of the show.

Gabby‘s engagement to Erich Schwer came to an end earlier this month, when the couple admitted that “they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page.”

Meanwhile, even though Rachel had also accepted a proposal from suitor Tino Franco on the show’s finale, it was discovered that he had “cheated” on his new fiancée — by drunkenly kissing another girl in a bar — after the show had finished filming.

Maybe I’m wrong, but one kiss seems like more of a dating misdemeanor, rather than a felony offense. What do you think?

A tense discussion between the two co-leads was shown during the After the Final Rose show, and Rachel ultimately decided to kick Tino to the curb.

Now, a former Bachelorette is weighing in on the breakups.

“It’s always such a bummer when that doesn’t work out,” season 12 Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher shared in an interview with E! News. “Especially this soon, because I know right after the show you’re on this high, and it’s such an amazing feeling. You’re with this person, and you can share your love.”

JoJo knows what she’s talking about, since she and sportscaster Jordan Rodgers got engaged at the end of their season in 2016. The couple finally tied the knot in May, following a six year engagement.

“It’s also the hardest, most challenging time as a couple,” JoJo added. “Obviously [not just] for us, but I assume for a lot of us going through it. It’s the hardest year you’ll ever have. So you really have to work at it.”

Oh, so she’s saying that getting engaged and moving in with a total stranger you met on a TV show and have only known for a few weeks is no walk in the park? Huh. Who knew?

While the end of a relationship is almost always messy and painful, JoJo encouraged Gabby and Rachel to look on the bright side. They have the added advantage of having gone through the whole Bachelorette experience together, from start to ugly finish, and are uniquely equipped to support each other, suggesting, “Now they’re two single ladies, and they can just go double date again.” Only without the TV cameras and the cruise ship.

While not a double date, Rachel recently admitted to having dipped a toe back into the dating pool.

“Well, [I’m] obviously taking it slow,” Rachel told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, “but I actually did go on a date last week.”

While Rachel refused to disclose the mystery man’s identity, she did confess that he’s not a member of Bachelor Nation and that he “slid into [her] DMs.”

“It did go well,” Rachel continued, “and there is a second date in the future.”

Good for Rachel. I’m happy she’s back out there again. And once Gabby is finished competing on this season’s Dancing With the Stars, maybe they can hit that double dating scene together.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]