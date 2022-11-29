Sarah Hyland Threatened to Walk Out of Wedding If Wells Adams Didn’t Cry

Former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland gave her fiancé Wells Adams an ultimatum on their wedding day: no tears, no ring!

When singer/talk show host Kelly Clarkson asked the newlywed if it was “true that you threatened your husband if he didn’t cry,” Sarah confessed that she did, in fact, express her expectations to her now-husband in no uncertain terms.

“Yes,” Sarah told the host, “I actually, specifically, verbatim said: ‘If I don’t see you crying when I walk down the aisle, I’m turning around.'”

Fortunately for everyone involved, Wells managed to squeeze out a few heartfelt tears as she made her grand entrance at their wedding in August.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender proposed to his actress girlfriend in 2019, but — like a lot of other engaged couples — their wedding plans kept getting pushed back by the COVID pandemic. The couple even joked that if something else got in the way of their big day this year, they’d just elope to Las Vegas.

“We’re going to do it all over again. We’re going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we’re going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we’re going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we’re going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff,” Wells told People of the wedding delays.

Nice to be able to afford a whole engagement do-over. But they deserve their happiness.

Sarah told then-host Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! in 2020 that their wedding plans had been put on pause, due to the pandemic. “No plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” she said. “Of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”

Sarah has a medical condition called kidney dysplasia, which means she’s immunocompromised and is at a higher risk for severe illness if she were to contract COVID-19. She’s actually had two separate kidney transplants, one in 2012 and a second operation in 2017.

The happy couple first met while exchanging flirty messages on Twitter back in 2017. Sarah had made the first move in 2016, when she tweeted (as many women did at the time) about how adorable Wells‘s appearance was on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot” Sarah tweeted. She wasn’t alone in wanting to see more of Wells.

Sarah celebrated her birthday on Thanksgiving Day with a sweet tribute from her new husband. “I’m thankful for so much in my life,” Wells wrote on Instagram, “But I’m most thankful that this woman was born on this day.”

He added, “I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve something as perfect as you, but I thank the stars every day that I found you.”

Awwwwww. Are they just the cutest? I can’t even bring any snark for this couple. I’m just so tickled they’re together and wish them nothing but happiness.

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]