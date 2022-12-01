Monique Samuels Confirms She Won’t Be Returning To Love & Marriage: DC

I’ll be the first to say it: if you haven’t been watching Carlos King’s Love & Marriage franchise on OWN, you’re missing OUT. Love & Marriage: Huntsville is something else. Intense fights. Epic moments. Awesome reality tv that truly feels so raw and authentic. That’s why when Monique Samuels, formerly of the Real Housewives of Potomac, announced she would star in Carlos’ DC version of his show, I jumped at how good this could be.

After Monique’s volatile fight with Candiace Dilliard-Bassett on the fifth season of RHOP, Monique eventually exited the series after the show’s conclusion.

“When they asked me to come back I was like, ‘Oh, OK, well let me go ahead and come back and redeem myself and have a great season 6,’ and I had the intention and hopes that they would show what really happened for the last, final part of the reunion. And when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Wow. Why am I here exactly?’ I’m not here for the money. I’m here for the platform,” she said.

It’s always something with Monique. Always editing, or production, or someone else. Never just her owning up for what she did. Which is why she’s no longer a Housewife.

After she was a free agent, Carlos King snatched her up for his own show and after just one season, Monique and Chris Samuels won’t be returning for a second. She announced on her radio show, captured by @RealityRunDown, that she wasn’t returning due to “contract issues.”

“The main reason we didn’t start filming was because of contract issues. So, God works in mysterious ways,” Monique said. “Because how convenient was it that this whole divorce narrative was put out there.”

The divorce narrative Monique is talking about came just as BravoCon 2022 was ending, and Ashley Darby mentioned Mo was “going through some personal things.” Rumors started to swirl and headlines picked this story up in seconds. Monique denied the rumors shortly after but did explain that she and Chris were trying to repair their marriage. Either way, whatever the couple is going through, fans won’t be seeing it on the second season of LAMDC. Farewell, Monique.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT MONIQUE’S EXIT FROM HER NEW SHOW? DID YOU WATCH LAMDC?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]