Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Drop New Trailer From Netflix Docuseries; Harry Says “I Didn’t Want History To Repeat Itself”

Very recently, Netflix released the first-ever trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries centered all around the ups and downs the royal couple has had to deal with since the beginning of their relationship.

News surrounding the pair’s marriage and involvement with the royal family has been discussed constantly among the British media, London natives, and American celebrities. With so many assumptions surrounding the famous couple, Harry and Meghan are finally setting the record straight.

The first part of their documentary, which will air on Netflix on December 8, 2022 will take viewers on an inside, behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s intimate relationship and share a new perspective on their love story. The second part will premiere on December 15, 2022.

Prince Harry gets to business in the new trailer, captured by People, saying, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Meghan has been the center of the British media’s relentless attacks for years. The former actress has been ridiculed, bullied, and shamed by members of the institution and the general public. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, she spilled all the tea about what really went down with Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III and where she stands with Prince William and Princess Kate.

Meghan’s experience as a royal has been showcased and discussed since she first arrived on the scene. No one in the royal family seemed to have her back except Harry. Meghan’s royal experience has been even more difficult due to her “outsider” status and because she is a woman of color. In the teaser, Harry said, “There’s a hierarchy of the family.” This could be why he also mentioned, “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” Harry added, “It’s a dirty game.”

The docuseries will also touch on Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. She died on August 31, 1997, after a severe car accident. Speculation surrounding her death has always been a topic of discussion. In the trailer, Harry seemed to confirm this by saying, “I was terrified.” Harry said of Meghan, “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.” As the trailer ends, Prince Harry says to the camera, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Intense. And I can’t wait. I’ve tuned in to the Oprah interview, pre-ordered Prince Harry’s new book, Spare, and will be tuning in to Netflix for the release of Harry & Meghan.

Check out the trailer below.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

[Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images]